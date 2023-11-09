Amazon has commenced another round of job cuts, this time in the music division, which focuses on its audio streaming platform, and digital storefront for songs.

This was done in an effort to continue reducing expenses throughout the company. Jobs targeted were those in Amazon Music’s editorial and audio content team, but it remains unclear how many positions have been affected.

An Amazon spokesperson said, “Like many businesses, we have been closely monitoring our organizational needs and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our businesses. As a result, some roles have been eliminated on the Amazon Music team. We will continue to invest in Amazon Music, and spend our resources on the products and services that matter most to customers, creators, and artists,”

The company’s largest corporate job cuts began last year, expanding to 27,000 positions. Cuts to Amazon Music started in October amid the communications roles of the division being eliminated. The cuts are also distinct from earlier layoffs.

These cuts could mean an increasing shift to focus on another streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video, now home to live sports programs.

Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said, “We also have increasing conviction that Prime Video can be a large and profitable business in its own right as we continue to invest in compelling exclusive content for Prime members.”