Samsung’s Ukraine headquarters were damaged by Russia’s missile attack on Kyiv yesterday, officials confirm.

The attack, one of a series of shellings across the country that left at least five people dead, shattered some of the windows in the large civilian building where Samsung’s R&D office is located.

An official from Samsung confirmed the damage, stating a missile did not directly hit the building in which, but landed roughly 150 metres away.

A missile just landed next to a large civil building, 101 Tower in the center of Kyiv. According to reports it is the headquarters of Samsung in Ukraine

“We can confirm that none of our employees at Samsung Ukraine has been hurt,” Samsung said in the statement.

“Some of the office windows were damaged due to the impact from the blast that occurred 150 meters away.

“We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our employees and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”