The Gen 2 Freestyle model just got a lor faster with increased memory enabling a speedy performance, an updated Samsung Solar Cell Remote and Samsung’s Gaming Hub for cloud gaming, and is very similar to the last projector model.

Samsung updated the Freestyle with the latest TV software enabling users access the Gaming Hub and various cloud gaming services from Nvidia, Xbox, and others – a win for gamers.

There’s also a new “smart edge blending” option which lets users use two Freestyle projectors for one ginormous 150-inch picture, which would excite any film buff.

The new option allows users to “watch content in a 21:9 configuration with no manual lining up or adjusting,” Samsung said.

With a wider release expected soon, the Freestyle Gen 2 is now available for preorder in the States starting at $1249 which is a little less expensive (around $100) than its predecessor.

The Freestyle Gen 2 “boasts increased memory, which enables a snappier UX and makes it easier to experience your favorite content right from the smart projector.”

However, when utilising the smart edge blend, do note that it can only be operated with Samsung’s SmartThings app (no entertainment apps) and if you want to buy or use a friend’s second Freestyles, users can’t use popular streaming platforms like Netflix or Disney Plus.

Lastly, early buyers take note you if you get the Freestyle Gen 2 Samsung will give you a free case.