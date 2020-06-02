Samsung’s New Hygienic Steam Washing Machines Can Sanitise Clothes

Samsung Electronics Australia is introducing two new 9.5kg washing machines that offer the brand’s own innovative Hygienic Steam Cycle cleaning, which sanitises clothes and reduces up to 99.9% of common bacteria. These two models have 4-star ratings for both energy and water efficiency.

The 9.5kg Steam BubbleWash Front Load Washer (RRP $1,369) and the 9.5kg AddWash Steam Front Load Washer (RRP $1,469) also add a range of new washing modes.

For instance, BubbleWash mode mixes detergent with air and water from the beginning of the cycle to deliver a cleaner wash. Samsung’s optional BubbleSoak treatment, which soaks clothes in bubbles before the wash starts for a gentle yet thorough clean. Quick Wash, meanwhile, allows you to wash up to 2kg of laundry in just 15 minutes.

In total, both models offer 14 different cycle types. The AddWash Steam Front Load Washer also allows you to add forgotten pieces of clothing or fabric softener after your wash cycle has started. You can even add hand-washed clothes that you want to rinse or spin dry at later stages.

These two washing machines are equipped with the Smart Check Easy troubleshooting system, which can diagnose issues with your machine and walk you through easy solutions via the app, cutting down on unnecessary engineer callouts. Another convenient feature is Drum Clean, which sanitises the inside of the washing machine drum.

In addition, Samsung is providing an 11-year limited parts warranty on the digital inverter motor to give you peace of mind about their longevity.

Both models are available at Samsung.com.au now.