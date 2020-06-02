HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Appliances > Samsung’s New Hygienic Steam Washing Machines Can Sanitise Clothes

Samsung’s New Hygienic Steam Washing Machines Can Sanitise Clothes

By | 2 Jun 2020
, , ,

Samsung Electronics Australia is introducing two new 9.5kg washing machines that offer the brand’s own innovative Hygienic Steam Cycle cleaning, which sanitises clothes and reduces up to 99.9% of common bacteria. These two models have 4-star ratings for both energy and water efficiency.

The 9.5kg Steam BubbleWash Front Load Washer (RRP $1,369) and the 9.5kg AddWash Steam Front Load Washer (RRP $1,469) also add a range of new washing modes.

For instance, BubbleWash mode mixes detergent with air and water from the beginning of the cycle to deliver a cleaner wash. Samsung’s optional BubbleSoak treatment, which soaks clothes in bubbles before the wash starts for a gentle yet thorough clean. Quick Wash, meanwhile, allows you to wash up to 2kg of laundry in just 15 minutes.

In total, both models offer 14 different cycle types. The AddWash Steam Front Load Washer also allows you to add forgotten pieces of clothing or fabric softener after your wash cycle has started. You can even add hand-washed clothes that you want to rinse or spin dry at later stages.

These two washing machines are equipped with the Smart Check Easy troubleshooting system, which can diagnose issues with your machine and walk you through easy solutions via the app, cutting down on unnecessary engineer callouts. Another convenient feature is Drum Clean, which sanitises the inside of the washing machine drum.

In addition, Samsung is providing an 11-year limited parts warranty on the digital inverter motor to give you peace of mind about their longevity.

Both models are available at Samsung.com.au now.

 

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , ,
You may also like
Appliances Push Oz Online Retail Sales Growth To Record
Samsung Launch World-First 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor
LG Shares Patented Robot Vacuum Cleaner Tech With Miele
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 Tipped To Launch Soon With Physical Rotating Bezel
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Rumoured To Be In Production
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

nbn logo and person
NBN Co Admits To Misleading Customers
ACCC Latest News NBN Co
/
June 2, 2020
/
Liquid Ears Relaunches Wireless Over-Ear Headphones At Big W
Headphones Latest News Liquid Ears
/
June 2, 2020
/
Android 10 Now Available On Motorola Razr
Latest News Motorola Smart Phones
/
June 2, 2020
/
COMMENT:Sharp Is Back With A Great Range Of Products, All They Have To Do Now Is Invest In Marketing
Appliances Comment Kitchen
/
June 2, 2020
/
Appliances Push Oz Online Retail Sales Growth To Record
Latest News
/
June 2, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

nbn logo and person
NBN Co Admits To Misleading Customers
ACCC Latest News NBN Co
/
June 2, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
NBN Co has admitted it misled Canberra consumers and businesses in 2019. The company sent multiple letters stating they needed...
Read More