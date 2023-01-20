HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Wallet Launches In Oz

By | 20 Jan 2023

After a successful launch in other market last year, Samsung is finally bringing its Wallet to Australian users.

Samsung Wallet has launched today, combining Samsung Pay with Samsung Pass to house ID cards, payment and loyalty cards, house keys, travel tickets, and more.

The wallet is protected by “defence-grade” security from Samsung Knox, and integrates with Samsung’s own blockchain for cryptocurrency access.

“When Samsung launched Samsung Wallet last year, we committed to building the experience through
open partnerships with our business and service providers and ensuring access to the platform for as
many people as possible,” said Jeanie Han, EVP and Head of Digital Wallet Team at Mobile eXperience
Business, Samsung Electronics.

“Over the past several months, we’ve worked hard to rapidly expand the availability of Samsung Wallet, bringing the platform to more potential users. We look forward to sharing exciting new developments in the year ahead.”

The Samsung Wallet will be available in Australia from the end of January.


