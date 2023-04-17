Set to launch in Q3 this year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5 will run on batteries sourced from LG Energy Solution, according to reports, continuing three years of Samsung purchasing batteries for their foldables from the company.

Samsung will also source batteries from Samsung SDI and China’s Amperex Technology Limited. This is expected to avoid delays due to supply chain issues.

The reports also say the cost of single battery is expected to come in at between $10 and $15 US, and as both models will use two because of their foldable design, that will put battery cost at up to US$30 for each device.