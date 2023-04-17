HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung To Get Galaxy Z Fold5 And Flip5 Batteries From LG

Samsung To Get Galaxy Z Fold5 And Flip5 Batteries From LG

By | 17 Apr 2023

Set to launch in Q3 this year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5 will run on batteries sourced from LG Energy Solution, according to reports, continuing three years of Samsung purchasing batteries for their foldables from the company.

Samsung will also source batteries from Samsung SDI and China’s Amperex Technology Limited. This is expected to avoid delays due to supply chain issues.

The reports also say the cost of single battery is expected to come in at between $10 and $15 US, and as both models will use two because of their foldable design, that will put battery cost at up to US$30 for each device.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Neo OLED TVs Get Carbon Footprint Certification
LG, Samsung Resume OLED Partnership Talks
New LG Gaming Monitors
Aspera Defying Smartphone Market Downturn
TikTok Launches TV App In OZ After Phone Ban
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Technics Causing A Buzz By Expanding Their Range
Latest News
/
April 17, 2023
/
Apple Tackles Slump With New Mac Laptops
Latest News
/
April 17, 2023
/
Acer Hummingbird Fun 2023 Launches In China
Latest News
/
April 17, 2023
/
JD.com Resumes Australian Operations
Latest News
/
April 17, 2023
/
Google “Asleep At Wheel” During Week Long Aussie Radio Outage
Latest News
/
April 17, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Technics Causing A Buzz By Expanding Their Range
Latest News
/
April 17, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Long a favourite of the music set, Technics are expanding their range with the SU-GX70 Grand Class amplifier and a...
Read More