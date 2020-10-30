HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Tipped To Mimic Apple By Eliminating Chargers & Headphones

By | 30 Oct 2020
Samsung who two weeks ago were poking fun at Apples decision to stop including a free charger with the iPhone 12 could soon axe chargers and possibly headphones with their own devices because most people with an Android smartphone already have a charger and headphones.

Recently Samsung shared a post on its Facebook account showing a picture of a power adapter accompanied by the text “Included with your Galaxy.” The jab was in response to Apple’s announcement that it would not include the adapter or free headphones with its newest handsets in an effort to streamline its packaging and reduce shipping costs.

The Samsung post, which got more than 120,000 likes, is aging poorly, with rumours emerging Thursday that Samsung is also looking to get rid of its charger with the release of the 2021 Galaxy phone.

One report out of South Korea indicated that Samsung would eliminate the charger across its entire S21 line, while another said the company might opt to keep the charger but scrap its complimentary headphones.

Samsung previously made fun of Apple for getting rid of the iPhone’s headphone jack before ultimately following suit two years later.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
