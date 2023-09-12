The Oura Ring was made for those who want to track their personal health, but don’t like wearing a smartwatch 24/7. However, now it appears that Samsung is set to enter the market with their own version as they battle for a share of the health management market.

During Q1 2024, Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S24 series, and a new Galaxy Ring.

Rumours have recently been circulating about this device, however, this is the first time a possible release has been suggested.

With similar functions to a smartwatch, including activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep analysis, these smart rings are less invasive due to their compact size and limited notifications.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring has yet to have features released, however it’s been tipped to come with similar health tracking capabilities to the Galaxy Watch 6, released earlier this year.

There have already been several versions of the Apple Watch released, and some are anticipating an Apple Ring might not be far behind.

One thing to note, however, is that even though smart rings have very similar qualities to smartwatches, sales are not as high. During the coming years, if reports prove correct, sales could grow significantly for the rings to over 25% per year beginning 2023. It’s even been suggested to reach a market value of $747.41 million.

A scientific study suggested wearables such as the Oura Ring could be used in the development of sleep-wake models, and there are reports suggesting with some modifications, they could assist certified medical personnel deliver lifesaving treatments and critical care including CPR when needed. However, it’s unclear how this would work in the real world.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked events usually take place towards the beginning of the year, so it’s possible the first Galaxy Ring could be released in just a few months.