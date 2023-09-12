HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Disney To Release 100 Film Limited Edition Blu-Ray Collection

Disney To Release 100 Film Limited Edition Blu-Ray Collection

By | 12 Sep 2023

In honour of its 100th anniversary, Disney is set to release a limited edition of 100 films in a Blu-Ray Collection featuring Disney and Pixar animated feature films in November.

‘The Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection’ will feature 100 animated films from Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar, with films ranging from 1937 to 2023.

The films will be divided into three volumes, in chronological order, and include poster art and quotes. Some of the Pixar titles will also include a bonus extras disc, along with a physical crystal Mickey Mouse ears hat.

The Blu-Ray discs will be in 1080p resolution without HDR.

So far, only a few films were remastered for 4K definition and are sold separately. There are digital codes for each title, and some can be redeemed in 4K in the US.

 

This anniversary collection has only been announced for the US so far, available from November 14th for $1,500. Preorders will start through Walmart.com on September 18th.

Anyone wishing for this collection outside of the US will have to get creative until an international release is announced.

See below the 100 film titles in this anniversary collection:

1. Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs (1937)
2. Pinocchio (1940)
3. Fantasia (1940)
4. Dumbo (1941)
5. Bambi (1942)
6. Saludos Amigos (1943)
7. The Three Caballeros (1945)
8. Make Mine Music (1946)
9. Fun And Fancy Free (1947)
10. Melody Time (1948)
11. The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)
12. Cinderella (1950)
13. Alice in Wonderland (1951)
14. Peter Pan (1953)
15. Lady and the Tramp (1955)
16. Sleeping Beauty (1959)
17. One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)
18. The Sword in the Stone (1963)
19. The Jungle Book (1967)
20. The Aristocats (1970)
21. Robin Hood (1973)
22. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)
23. The Rescuers (1977)
24. The Fox and The Hound (1981)
25. The Black Cauldron (1985)
26. The Great Mouse Detective (1986)
27. Oliver & Company (1988)
28. The Little Mermaid (1989)
29. The Rescuers Down Under (1990)
30. Beauty and the Beast (1991)
31. Aladdin (1992)
32. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
33. The Lion King (1994)
34. A Goofy Movie (1995)
35. Pocahontas (1995)
36. Toy Story (1995)
37. James and the Giant Peach (1996)
38. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
39. Hercules (1997)
40. Mulan (1998)


41. A Bug’s Life (1998)
42. Tarzan (1999)
43. Toy Story 2 (1999)
44. Fantasia/2000 (2000)
45. The Tigger Movie (2000)
46. Dinosaur (2000)
47. The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)
48. Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)
49. Monsters, Inc. (2001)
50. Return to Never Land (2002)
51. Lilo & Stitch (2002)
52. Treasure Planet (2002)
53. The Jungle Book 2 (2003)
54. Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)
55. Finding Nemo (2003)
56. Brother Bear (2003)
57. Home on the Range (2004)
58. The Incredibles (2004)
59. Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)
60. Chicken Little (2005)
61. Cars (2006)
62. Meet the Robinsons (2007)
63. Ratatouille (2007)
64. Wall-E (2008)
65. Tinker Bell (2008)
66. Bolt (2008)
67. Up (2009)
68. The Princess and the Frog (2009)
69. Toy Story 3 (2010)
70. Tangled (2010)
71. Cars 2 (2011)
72. Winnie the Pooh (2011)
73. Brave (2012)
74. Frankenweenie (2012)
75. Wreck-It Ralph (2012)
76. Monsters University (2013)
77. Planes (2013)
78. Frozen (2013)
79. Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014)
80. Big Hero 6 (2014)
81. Inside Out (2015)
82. The Good Dinosaur (2015)
83. Zootopia (2016)
84. Finding Dory (2016)
85. Moana (2016)
86. Cars 3 (2017)


87. Coco (2017)
88. Incredibles 2 (2018)
89. Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)
90. Toy Story 4 (2019)
91. Frozen 2 (2019)
92. Onward (2020)
93. Soul (2020)
94. Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)
95. Luca (2021)
96. Encanto (2021)
97. Turning Red (2022)
98. Lightyear (2022)
99. Strange World (2022)
100. Elemental (2023)



About Post Author
, , , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Treadmill Sales Rise Amid Peloton Bike Demand Falling
More Content Than Ever Before Now Being Streamed
Netflix Falls As Binge & Kayo Surge
TSG Sues Disney Over Breach of Contract
Netflix & Disney Push For An End To Hollywood Strike
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: Acer’s Low-Cost Swift Go Competes With Premium Laptops
Latest News
/
September 12, 2023
/
REVIEW: New Acer Predator Vs. Alien In Gaming Laptop Battle
Latest News
/
September 12, 2023
/
Japanese Sleep Pods To Boost Productivity Says Manufacturer
Latest News
/
September 12, 2023
/
Investors Worry U.S. Consumer Spending To Freefall
Latest News
/
September 12, 2023
/
Western Digital Releases New SSD For Creative Professionals
Latest News
/
September 12, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: Acer’s Low-Cost Swift Go Competes With Premium Laptops
Latest News
/
September 12, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Acer’s Swift range has provided us with some excellent laptops over the years… but also some somewhat-mediocre models. The Swift...
Read More