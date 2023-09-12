According to tipsters, Apple’s next M3 line of chips will be much more powerful than the current M2 silicon, but this may be slowing down a MacBook release till 2024.

The new M3 chips will be created from the Apple A17 Bionic architecture, but industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shares that we won’t know for sure until next year.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Kuo claims that Apple will delay its release of M3 MacBook models and that they will not release them “before the end of this year”.

Despite Kuo’s statement, we wonder if new iMac models will be released earlier. Typically, Apple desktop products have a smaller volume compared to laptops, so maybe they could find enough chips.

According to GSMArena.com, Apple’s M3 chips manufacturer, TSMC, has a 3nm process that is currently stretched, which could hobble Apple’s M3 chip availability.

The obstacle in the way is said to be the yields, even if a recent report indicated that Apple has bought TSCM’s complete 3nm capacity until 2024.

Considering all the information out there now, it seems highly probable customers will need to wait till next year to get their hands on the new M3 MacBooks and iPads.