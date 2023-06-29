HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung SSD 990 PRO With Heatsink Comes To Australia

Samsung SSD 990 PRO With Heatsink Comes To Australia

By | 29 Jun 2023

Samsung Electronics Australia has added the powerful SSD 990 PRO with Heatsink to its memory range.

The new SSD 990 PRO with Heatsink delivers up to 55 per cent improvement in read/write performance than its predecessor, according to Samsung, and enables faster loading times on PlayStation 5 and DirectStorage PC games.

The SSD 990 PRO delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,450 megabytes per second, and 6,900 MB/s respectively – near max performance of PCIe.4.0, as the company points out.

The SSD 990 PRO is available in both 1TB ($219 RRP) and 2TB ($399 RRP) sizes, and is available now.

 



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Smartphones To Get New Samsung 2nm Mobile Chips
First Look At A Cheaper Galaxy S23
Samsung Adds To Bespoke Laundry Appliance Range
Samsung’s Chip Business Still Suffering
Codenames Revealed For Three Models Of The Samsung Galaxy S24 Series
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

TikTok Adds Parental Filters And Discontinues BeReal Clone
Latest News
/
June 29, 2023
/
OZ Retail Sales Jump Higher Than Expected
Latest News
/
June 29, 2023
/
Retailers To “Remain On The Back Foot”: UBS
Latest News
/
June 29, 2023
/
OZ Broadband Providers Mostly Deliver On Speed Promises: ACCC
Latest News
/
June 29, 2023
/
OpenAI Sued for Theft of Private Data
Latest News
/
June 29, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

TikTok Adds Parental Filters And Discontinues BeReal Clone
Latest News
/
June 29, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Not even nine months since the release, TikTok have discontinued the BeReal competitor TikTok Now, as it continues struggles with...
Read More