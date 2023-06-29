Samsung Electronics Australia has added the powerful SSD 990 PRO with Heatsink to its memory range.

The new SSD 990 PRO with Heatsink delivers up to 55 per cent improvement in read/write performance than its predecessor, according to Samsung, and enables faster loading times on PlayStation 5 and DirectStorage PC games.

The SSD 990 PRO delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,450 megabytes per second, and 6,900 MB/s respectively – near max performance of PCIe.4.0, as the company points out.

The SSD 990 PRO is available in both 1TB ($219 RRP) and 2TB ($399 RRP) sizes, and is available now.