Samsung S23 Ultra will be the first and only phone for now to come equipped with ISOCELL HP2 200MP sensor, according to a new report.

The Galaxy S23 series is also bringing upgraded video capture capabilities, including support for 8K at 30fps as opposed to 24fps for previous models. What’s more- Galaxy S23 Ultra will have improved portrait video mode.

The thermals are also reportedly better which should mean that the new flagship doesn’t heat up much while shooting in these more demanding video modes.

The resolution cap is reportedly going up to 4K at 30fps, while the current S22 Ultra only records 1080p/30fps videos in portrait mode. On top of that, the separation between subject and background will be better.

It is unclear whether the other two Galaxy models will have these enhancements though they will come equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Instead of the ISOCELL HP2 200MP sensor, the S22 and S22+ will use 50MP sensors instead.

Model Ultra’s screen will be a 6.8” 2X Dynamic AMOLED with 1440p resolution, 500 ppi and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on top. We also expect the same 5,000 mAh battery with 45W charging. Also – Android 13 and One UI 5.1 on top, while connectivity features should include Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, and UWB.