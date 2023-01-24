HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Goes After Third-Party TVs With TV Plus

Samsung Goes After Third-Party TVs With TV Plus

By | 24 Jan 2023

Samsung is planning to expand its free ad-supported TV Plus streaming service to competitor’s smart televisions, with reports the Korean consumer electronics leader has been in talks with other companies.

According to noted tipster Janko Roettgers, Samsung has been in discussion with TCL, citing “multiple sources with knowledge of those conversations”, although neither company would confirm that such talks are underway.

Samsung launched TV Plus in 2015, which now boasts 1,800 channels, including exclusive stations such as Kitchen Nightmares, and Samsung Wild Life helping to differentiate it from the other FAST offerings baked in television sets.

Over 500 channels were added in 2022 alone, with Samsung saying last August the service had streamed more than 3 million hours of ad-supported TV in the prior twelve months.

Global viewing figures have not been made available, but TV Plus reaches 17.4 million monthly users in the US alone.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Bespoke Dishwasher Has AI Function
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Hits Store Before Release
Samsung Odyssey G6 Gaming Monitor Now Available In OZ
Apple Taking On Control 4 With New Matter Push
Samsung Wallet Launches In Oz
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Grand Theft Auto Online Bug Corrupting Player Accounts
Latest News
/
January 24, 2023
/
Telstra CEO “Choosing To Work” Australia Day
Latest News
/
January 24, 2023
/
LG CineBeam PF510Q Portable Projector Packs Plenty Of Punch
Latest News
/
January 24, 2023
/
Trinnov Team With Sony And Krix For 35-Channel Home Theatre System
Latest News
/
January 24, 2023
/
Zip Revenue Up 12% As BNPL Sector Recovers
Latest News
/
January 24, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Grand Theft Auto Online Bug Corrupting Player Accounts
Latest News
/
January 24, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Grand Theft Auto Online has reportedly been hit by a bug, with players claiming their in-game money has been stolen,...
Read More