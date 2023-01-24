Samsung is planning to expand its free ad-supported TV Plus streaming service to competitor’s smart televisions, with reports the Korean consumer electronics leader has been in talks with other companies.

According to noted tipster Janko Roettgers, Samsung has been in discussion with TCL, citing “multiple sources with knowledge of those conversations”, although neither company would confirm that such talks are underway.

Samsung launched TV Plus in 2015, which now boasts 1,800 channels, including exclusive stations such as Kitchen Nightmares, and Samsung Wild Life helping to differentiate it from the other FAST offerings baked in television sets.

Over 500 channels were added in 2022 alone, with Samsung saying last August the service had streamed more than 3 million hours of ad-supported TV in the prior twelve months.

Global viewing figures have not been made available, but TV Plus reaches 17.4 million monthly users in the US alone.