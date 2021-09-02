The manual for Samsung’s yet-unannounced Galaxy S21 Fan Edition has leaked online, revealing official images of the new phone as well as more details.

The manual – first reported in SamMobile – shows at least four colours for the S21 FE, which follows on from the S20 FE last year. A layout diagram (below) appears to signal the end for removable MicroSD cards, which still featured on last year’s entry; the phone will come with a triple camera array in the S21 style, and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The manual touts the S21 FE’s IP68 dust and water resistance rating, as well as its reverse wireless charging capability, a feature carried over from the S20 FE. While full specifications are not included in the leak, the phone is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 888 processor, as well as six to eight GB of RAM, 128GB storage, a 4370mAh battery with 25W fast charging, and a 120Hz display.

Samsung has yet to officially reveal the phone, its launch delayed by the global chip shortage as the manufacturer focuses on its foldables; leaker Jon Prosser claims it will come on October 29.