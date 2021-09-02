HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Department Of Justice Readying Case Against Google

Department Of Justice Readying Case Against Google

By | 2 Sep 2021

The U.S. Justice Department is preparing a second antitrust lawsuit against Google, over its digital advertising arm.

This comes after Google announced plans to block cookies on Chrome, a move it claimed as a privacy measure but which the DOJ investigated after smaller advertisers claimed this would hamper their data-gathering and ad-targeting abilities.

This follows a lawsuit by 38 US states with accuses Google on holding a search engine monopoly, which will be wrapped into the DOJ case.

A separate lawsuit filed by the State of Texas also accused Google of breaking antitrust laws.

The lawsuit isn’t expected to reach court until September, 2023.

