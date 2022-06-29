Samsung will begin production of its new MicroLED TVs that use low-temperature polycrystalline silicon thin-film transistors instead of printed circuit boards.

This marks the first time Samsung has produce MicroLED TVs that favour LTPS TFT over printed circuit boards, with production to begin next quarter.

This technology allows smaller screens to support 4K technology, but doesn’t come cheap.

Samsung’s 89-inch model will cost around A$115,000, the 101-inch will be A$130,000 with the 114-inch a cool $145,000.

According to TheElec, the LTPS TFT will be provided by Taiwanese panel firm AUO and Samsung Display.

The LED chips will be sized 34×85 micrometers and provided by PlayNitride of Taiwan.