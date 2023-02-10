Samsung announced the launch of the 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8, features an incredibly low .03ms response time and a 175Hz refresh rate to deliver a premium gaming experience.

The QD-OLED monitor has a super slim, premium metal design with Core Lighting+ that syncs to the action on screen, an immersive 1800R curvature and Ultra-WQHD (3,440 x 1,440 resolution) display with a 21:9 aspect ratio for a wider field of view.

Its minimized port design for easier cable management supports Mini- DisplayPort, HDMI and USB-C charging up to 65 watts.

The monitor has adaptive sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, eliminating choppiness and image tearing in fast-action game scenes.

It requires no backlighting or color filter, delivering true RGB and true black for maximum color accuracy and brightness. Dark and bright game scenes are also further defined with HDR True Black 400.

The monitor features OLED technology, Quantum Dots and its Neo Quantum Processor for brighter whites, deeper blacks and near-infinite color contrast for an intensely captivating view.

Samsung will broaden its lineup with the Odyssey OLED G9 49-inch which offers industry-leading technology for a great gaming experience in a larger form factor.

Unveiled at CES 2023, it is the world’s first 32:9 aspect ratio OLED gaming monitor with Dual Quad-HD display (5120×1440 resolution), and a 240Hz refresh rate.

Both OLED monitors feature Samsung’s Smart TV platform that includes popular video streaming apps with no downloads or sign-ups.

The Odyssey OLED G8 pricing in Australia has not been released yet but it is expected to go up to $2200.