Samsung Returning To Its Inhouse Exynos Chipset For Galaxy Phones

By | 28 Apr 2023

Samsung has confirmed plans to reintroduce its inhouse Exynos chipset to their Galaxy S series.

The announcement was made during the company’s Q1 2023 earnings call by Hyeokman Kwon, Vice President of the DS Division at Samsung LSI, who said they’re “pushing for the return of Exynos to the flagship of the Galaxy series.”

Kwon did not mention the Galaxy S24 lineup, though it is widely known Samsung introduces new chipsets to the Galaxy S line rather than the Galaxy Z series.

While Kwon didn’t say which Exynos chipset Samsung is planning to use, it’s believed the Xxynos 2400 is the most likely. It is the only high-end chipset under development by the company.

Still, there are rumours Samsung may go with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra, sticking with the Exynos 2400 in the standard Galaxy S24.



