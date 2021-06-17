Samsung Electronics has released a multi-chip package for use in 5G smartphones, in which Korea Herald called a bid to “better target the fast-growing handset market”.

Samsung announced it is mass-producing the “low-power double data rate 5 (LPDDR5) universal flash storage MCP that integrates high-performance DRAM and NAND flash memory chips in a single compact package.”

The MCP boasts 25GB per second read/write speeds, and is available in various storage capacity sizes from 6GB to 12GB, with NAND flash from 128GB – 512GB.

The chip sets will be launched globally this month.