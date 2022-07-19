Samsung Electronics has surpassed TSMC in shipments of advanced nodes for smartphone chipsets.

According to data from market intelligence company Counterpoint Research, Samsung captured 60 per cent of market share for 5-nanometer or more chipsets for smartphones during the first quarter of 2022.

TSMC, the only competitor in this specialised field, holds the remaining 40 percent of market share.

This marks a huge catch-up from Samsung, who held just 8.6 per cent of the market during the first quarter of 2021, compared to TSMC’s 91.4 per cent.

The change in fortunes is due to Samsung’s own mid- and high-end phones using in-house 5-nm nodes. Samsung shipped 74 million units during the quarter – the most of any smartphone manufacturer in the world. Samsung’s Exynos 1280 chipset appeared in the Galaxy A53 and A33 series.

TSMC, on the other hand, focused production on 4-nanometer nodes during the quarter.

They continue to command the entire semiconductor industry, with 54 per cent of the market, as opposed to 15 per cent for Samsung.