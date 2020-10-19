HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Samsung Mocks Apple For Scrapping Power Adapters In Marketing Campaign

Samsung Mocks Apple For Scrapping Power Adapters In Marketing Campaign

By | 19 Oct 2020
, ,

Samsung has used Apple’s decision to ditch power adapters in the iPhone 12 boxes as a tongue-in-cheek marketing ploy to promote its Galaxy smartphones.

After the launch of the iPhone 12 revealed the box would no longer contain earphones or a wall adapter, Samsung started sharing social media advertisements which pointed out its Galaxy phones do in fact come with a charger.

“Your Galaxy does give you what you are looking for. From the most basic as a charger, to the best camera, battery, performance, memory and even 120Hz screen on a smartphone,” the ad on Facebook reads.

The caption is accompanied by a picture of a Samsung wall charger with the words: “Included with your Galaxy”.

One of the biggest changes with the sale of the iPhone 12 is the lack of a wall charger and headphones in the box. Apple is still providing users with a USB-C lightning cable.

The tech giant said during its launch event the shift was made for environmental reasons, however Apple analysts suggest the accessories were removed to cut costs for the implementation of 5G and the expense of modems used in the new lineup.

As many Apple users upgrade their devices with each generation, the company also likely expects a lot of users will already have an Apple-branded pair of earphones and wall adaptor.

However Samsung may also be looking to pull wall adapters and headphones from the boxes in 2021, according to MacRumors.com.

Notably, the Korean-based company mocked Apple for removing the headphone jack in the iPhone 7 in 2016 before removing headphone jacks from the Samsung Galaxy A8 in 2018.

Samsung also made a sly reference to Apple’s launch tagline ‘Hi, Speed’ with another advertisement for its lineup of 5G smartphones and tablets.

“Some people are just saying hi to speed now, we’ve been friends for a while. Get your Galaxy 5G device now,” the advertisement reads.

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Next Samsung Flagships Launch January: Leak
Surge In iPhone Pre Orders Today But Don’t Expect Too Much In 5G Coverage
Samsung Debut Rugged, Durable Pro Plus SD Cards
Belkin Unveil First MagSafe Range After iPhone 12 Launch
US Telcos Desperately Push Free iPhone 12 Deals, So What Are Oz Companies Doing?
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE Laser Corporation Vs The Crest Company Employee Stoush, ‘Not About JB Hi Fi’
Appointment & Jobs Industry Latest News
/
October 19, 2020
/
Vic Retailers Dare To Hope As Andrews Flags Lockdown Lift
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
October 19, 2020
/
Review: The Powerbeats Pro Are Designed Perfectly For Workouts
Latest News Latest Reviews
/
October 19, 2020
/
Next Samsung Flagships Launch January: Leak
Brands Communication Latest News
/
October 19, 2020
/
Organisers Can Now Charge Money For Virtual Events Directly Through Zoom
Latest News
/
October 19, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE Laser Corporation Vs The Crest Company Employee Stoush, ‘Not About JB Hi Fi’
Appointment & Jobs Industry Latest News
/
October 19, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Sydney based distributor Laser Corporation is facing potential legal action after they allegedly poached three staff from Brisbane based distributor...
Read More