Samsung has used Apple’s decision to ditch power adapters in the iPhone 12 boxes as a tongue-in-cheek marketing ploy to promote its Galaxy smartphones.

After the launch of the iPhone 12 revealed the box would no longer contain earphones or a wall adapter, Samsung started sharing social media advertisements which pointed out its Galaxy phones do in fact come with a charger.

“Your Galaxy does give you what you are looking for. From the most basic as a charger, to the best camera, battery, performance, memory and even 120Hz screen on a smartphone,” the ad on Facebook reads.

The caption is accompanied by a picture of a Samsung wall charger with the words: “Included with your Galaxy”.

One of the biggest changes with the sale of the iPhone 12 is the lack of a wall charger and headphones in the box. Apple is still providing users with a USB-C lightning cable.

The tech giant said during its launch event the shift was made for environmental reasons, however Apple analysts suggest the accessories were removed to cut costs for the implementation of 5G and the expense of modems used in the new lineup.

As many Apple users upgrade their devices with each generation, the company also likely expects a lot of users will already have an Apple-branded pair of earphones and wall adaptor.

However Samsung may also be looking to pull wall adapters and headphones from the boxes in 2021, according to MacRumors.com.

Notably, the Korean-based company mocked Apple for removing the headphone jack in the iPhone 7 in 2016 before removing headphone jacks from the Samsung Galaxy A8 in 2018.

Samsung also made a sly reference to Apple’s launch tagline ‘Hi, Speed’ with another advertisement for its lineup of 5G smartphones and tablets.

“Some people are just saying hi to speed now, we’ve been friends for a while. Get your Galaxy 5G device now,” the advertisement reads.