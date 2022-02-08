We’re on the brink of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event where the world awaits the launch of the Galaxy S22 lineup, and it seems the company have offered up a teaser sample photo from the Galaxy S22 Ultra via their social media keeping an eye on the winter Olympics in Beijing.

The pic – with the hashtag #MakeNightsEpic – was shot in low light but reflected a powerful camera system, which is one of the most anticipated features of the S22 Ultra.

The crisp, sharp image has worked to increase that anticipation, even though there has been no confirmation as yet that it is from an S22 Ultra, but it would be unusual for Samsung to share such a vivid shot of the games so close to the Unpacked event in which that phone is set to star and it not be.

The S22 Ultra is expected to come with a 108MP main camera sensor, along with a 12MP sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a pair of telephoto lenses, with the possibility of Optical zoom.