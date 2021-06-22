HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Cyberpunk Back On PS Store As Oz Retailers Slash Price

22 Jun 2021
Cyberpunk 2077 is back on the PlayStation Store, despite the PS4 version – which is still on the shelves at stores including EB Games, Harvey Norman, and JB Hi-Fi with heavy discounts – continuing to suffer issues on base PS4 consoles.

The troubled title, which released to much fanfare late last year including a promotional preorder contest by JB Hi-Fi offering Samsung 8K QLED TVs as prizes, was pulled from Sony’s digital storefront due to bugs and technical issues that rendered the game unplayable on PS4 consoles.

Since it was pulled, developer CD Projekt Red has released several patches to bring the game to a functional state, and it has since been relisted on the PlayStation Store – though with a prominent warning that it remains unsuitable for base PS4 consoles due to “performance issues”, and recommended only for PS4 Pro and PS5 players.

Cyberpunk 2077 has stayed on physical retail shelves since its release, with EB Games, JB Hi-Fi, and Harvey Norman all among stores still carrying the title. The “Day One” edition of all three versions – PS4, Xbox One, and PC – is on sale at EB Games for $99.95, though is currently half-price thanks to a mid-year sale, while JB Hi-Fi looks to have permanently slashed the price to $49 and Harvey Norman is offering it as a “Hot Deal” for $34.

