Samsung Includes 9,800mAh Battery In Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Samsung Includes 9,800mAh Battery In Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

By | 24 Aug 2023

To be announced soon is Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE duo tablets, and the Plus version has had some details revealed recently.

The Tab S9 FE+ is expected to have a battery of 9,800mAh, slightly less than the capacity of the previous 12.4 inch tablet.

The tablets will also be launched in four colours; Mint, Lavender, Silver, and Grey/Graphite.

The Plus tablet’s battery is expected to support 45W charging, however it remains unclear whether the required adaptor will be shipped with the tablet.

It has also been certified with six different model numbers, all for the various versions (WiFi only, or WiFi + 5G).

An announcement is slowly emerging, however Samsung has kept quiet, and there is currently no information surrounding a launch.



