Sony PlayStation Portal Details Revealed

By | 24 Aug 2023

Sony’s Project Q portable gaming system has been dubbed it’s new name; the PlayStation Portal, a handheld gaming system that can connect to a PS5 over WiFi connection to remotely play any games installed on a console.

Note: this is not a Nintendo Switch rival or successor to the PSP, as it can’t run games natively or install games on the portable. Users can only stream games through a PS5.

Sony have confirmed the PlayStation Portal will cost £199.99 / $199.99USD / €219.99, with no Australian pricing confirmed as of yet.

There is a DualSense controlled built into the system, which includes key features such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

No release date has been confirmed yet, however Sony said it will be providing more information when preorders go live.

There isn’t a powerful chip inside the system, and the screen has become the most important feature. It has a large 8 inch LCD panel with 1080p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate.

The DualSense controller pads contain the same technology as the proper DualSense controller. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack built in as well, and if a users wishes to use wireless headphones, they will require a headset with Sony’s new PlayStation Line wireless audio technology as there is no Bluetooth. This technology is currently only available on the upcoming Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore.

Battery life has yet to be revealed, however there are reports Sony are targeting the same stamina as the DualSense controller, which means 7-9 hours.



