Australia’s only 100% eco-friendly electronics company, Our Pure Planet, known for their budget value headphones, has signed on England captain Harry Kane as its international ambassador, having invested in the company, expanding its range of sustainable products, launching the new Signature True Wireless Earpods, and Signature Bluetooth Headphone.

Kane had also recently signed with German Club Bayern Munich after playing for Manchester United in the Premier League.

These products will allow users to contribute to the company’s mission of eliminating plastic pollution, reducing carbon footprint, and ending deforestation, and are available for purchase from Officeworks, retailing at $249.99 (Headphones) and $199.99 (Earpods).

See below the key features of the Signature Headphones:

QCC Bluetooth chipset

Six microphones for Hybrid noise cancellation (4ANC mics + 2ENC Talk mics)

Noise cancelling depth – 35dB/width – 50Hz-1KHz

900mAh battery capacity supports 40 hours playback time

Touch control function

Three modes: ANC + ENC + Transparency

aptX, aptX-HD codec

Protein leather and memory foam

Titanium coated HD drivers

High resolution sound

See below the key features of the Signature Earpods:

54 hours of listening time (9hrs EarPods and 5hrs from the case)

13mm big titanium film dynamic drivers

Six mics providing -32 hybrid noise cancellation

Touch control function with simple ff and FB options

Three modes: Active noise cancellation (ANC), Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) + Transparency

Four pairs of ear tips included

Wireless charging

Harry claimed he signed on and invested due to the company’s strong sustainability mission, having been a fan of the products.

“What impressed me most about Our Pure Planet is not only the technology and high quality of the product but the combination of creating a positive change without having to change people’s behaviours. I’m a family man and it’s important to me that the legacy I leave my children contributes to a better future for them.”

Our Pure Planet was launch in Sydney in 2018 by James Mcphie and Stephen McKinnon, after identifying a gap in the electronic industry.

James said, “Around eight million pieces of plastic end up in the ocean each day, which has devastating impacts on our wildlife. It didn’t make sense there wasn’t an eco-friendly option for electronics, given everyone owns them, and 90 per cent of consumers would switch brands for a worthwhile cause.”

They developed Our Pure Planet, offering headphones, earphones, speakers and charging cables, operating with 100% carbon neutrality.

For every product bought, the company removes double the amount of plastic from ending up in the oceans surrounding Haiti, the Philippines, and Indonesia. Through this, it has become 200% plastic regenerative, and has prevented 110,000KG of plastic ending up in the ocean during the last year.

James continued, “If I asked 10 of my mates if they’d switch to a brand that was eco-friendly, all of them would say yes. If I asked them to do two or three things differently, I’d probably have nine drop off. This is why we’ve committed not only making our products sustainable, but to making sure they work really well. We’re thrilled to have someone as high calibre as Harry Kane join us on our mission.”

Harry said his favourite product was the headphones, used for travelling and amping himself up before a game.

“I always listen to music before I go out onto the pitch. It’s usually an upbeat song that gets me pumped for the game. I’ve played Lucenzo and Dom Omar ‘Danza Kuduro’ to help get me motivated. This song brings back memories of growing up with friends and puts me in a happy place for the game.”