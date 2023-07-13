Still a few weeks out is the Samsung Unpacked event, set to unveil the next-generation foldables, however, more and more leaks keep appearing, and Samsung is becoming impatient, now taking in early reservations.

A leak was shared on pricing of the two foldables. There’s been no mention of a 128GB model Galaxy Z Flip5, but the 256GB is facing a price hike of €30 (approx. $49.21AUD), and the 512GB is expected to rise €50 (approx. $82.02AUD).

The flip is expected to be available in four colours, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, and Water Green. Some are expecting a few more, however Samsung likes to save exclusive for Samsung.com.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 is expected to rise a bit higher than the flip. The 256GB is expected to cost €100 (approx. $164.07AUD) more, and the 512GB and 1TB are expected to rise by €120 (approx. $196.88AUD).

The fold is expected to be available in three colours, Black, Cream, and Blue, along with the exclusives on Samsung.com.

Note this pricing is for France, with other nations including Australia seeing different price tags and hikes.