HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 & Z Fold5 Prices Leaked

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 & Z Fold5 Prices Leaked

By | 13 Jul 2023

Still a few weeks out is the Samsung Unpacked event, set to unveil the next-generation foldables, however, more and more leaks keep appearing, and Samsung is becoming impatient, now taking in early reservations.

A leak was shared on pricing of the two foldables. There’s been no mention of a 128GB model Galaxy Z Flip5, but the 256GB is facing a price hike of €30 (approx. $49.21AUD), and the 512GB is expected to rise €50 (approx. $82.02AUD).

The flip is expected to be available in four colours, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, and Water Green. Some are expecting a few more, however Samsung likes to save exclusive for Samsung.com.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 is expected to rise a bit higher than the flip. The 256GB is expected to cost €100 (approx. $164.07AUD) more, and the 512GB and 1TB are expected to rise by €120 (approx. $196.88AUD).

The fold is expected to be available in three colours, Black, Cream, and Blue, along with the exclusives on Samsung.com.

Note this pricing is for France, with other nations including Australia seeing different price tags and hikes.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Savings Increase As Mobile Phone Costs Rise
Samsung Galaxy S22 Update To Improve Low-Light Camera Performance
Apple Faces New Problems With Vision Pro Headset
Samsung Set To Bend Over With A New Magnetic Tablet Feature
ACCC Goes After Data Harvesters
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Savings Increase As Mobile Phone Costs Rise
Latest News
/
July 13, 2023
/
Sony’s New Affordable Mirrorless Camera
Latest News
/
July 13, 2023
/
Premium Audio Sales Smashed Questions About Oz Future Raised
Latest News
/
July 13, 2023
/
Optus & Telstra Compete In A SpaceX Race With Elon Musk Already The Winner
Latest News
/
July 12, 2023
/
EXCLUSIVE: More Executives Exit Electrolux Staff Rate Management 25/100 In Latest Survey
Latest News
/
July 12, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Savings Increase As Mobile Phone Costs Rise
Latest News
/
July 13, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
July 1st saw millions of Telstra customers hit with price hikes on plans of up to $6.00 a month, with...
Read More