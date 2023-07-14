HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Expected To Support 65W Fast Charging

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Expected To Support 65W Fast Charging

14 Jul 2023

Back in 2019, Samsung released the first phone that supports 45W wired charging, which is still quite rare in the company’s lineup.

Now, with the arrival of stacked batteries, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and possibly the S24+, could gain faster charging as one of the advantages.

So far, Samsung are just running tests, but if all goes well, the S24 Ultra will reach 65W fast charging, and both batteries for the S24 Ultra and S24+ are expected to have 5,000mAh capacity, with the Ultra gaining additional cooling for a higher charge rate.

Once the stacked battery tech has proved itself, we could even see it used in the future Galaxy Z Flip6 and Z Fold6, with Apple also expected to use stacked batteries for all iPhone 15 models.



Read More