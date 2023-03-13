HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Galaxy S23 FE May Be A Myth

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE May Be A Myth

By | 13 Mar 2023

Samsung haven’t launched a “Fan Edition” FE phone since the Galaxy S21 FE last year, so hopes were hot for an S23 FE later this year. Sadly, it appears that probably won’t be that be the case this year – or any other time.

According to a well-informed source, Samsung have never felt close to the FE format, seeing it as a “Flagship killer” for devices at a similar price.

Clearly they would prefer consumers to purchase a premium product from the previous year.

Either way, maybe we’ll have to log into Fortnite to find out what’s going on?


