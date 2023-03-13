A new drop test shows that Samsung’s latest flagship can take a far bigger beating than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The video, created by PhoneBuff, notes how the iPhone 14 Pro Max sports a stainless steel frame and flat edges, which should give it the benefit over the S23 Ultra’s aluminum frame over rounded edges.

However, the Samsung phone’s Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 seems to withstand direct impact better than the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s Ceramic Shield on the front glass, and Dual Ion-Exchange glass on the back.

When it comes to a single drop, the iPhone fares better, but by the fourth drop, there is a notable difference between the shattered iPhone, and the modestly damaged S23 Ultra.

The real winner here, of course, is anyone that makes phone protectors.