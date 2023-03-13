HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > S23 Ultra Beats iPhone 14 Pro Max In Durability Test

S23 Ultra Beats iPhone 14 Pro Max In Durability Test

By | 13 Mar 2023

A new drop test shows that Samsung’s latest flagship can take a far bigger beating than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The video, created by PhoneBuff, notes how the iPhone 14 Pro Max sports a stainless steel frame and flat edges, which should give it the benefit over the S23 Ultra’s aluminum frame over rounded edges.

However, the Samsung phone’s Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 seems to withstand direct impact better than the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s Ceramic Shield on the front glass, and Dual Ion-Exchange glass on the back.

When it comes to a single drop, the iPhone fares better, but by the fourth drop, there is a notable difference between the shattered iPhone, and the modestly damaged S23 Ultra.

The real winner here, of course, is anyone that makes phone protectors.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Vinyl Smashes CD!
Samsung Prepping To Take Down AirTag
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE May Be A Myth
Smartwatch Market Fell 18% In December Quarter
Samsung Forced To Share Trade Secrets Under US CHIPS Act
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nine & Stan Uses Own Media To Take Another Crack At Foxtel
Latest News
/
March 13, 2023
/
Westan Roll Out New Whatmough OZ Speaker Range
Latest News
/
March 13, 2023
/
Xiaomi Leaping Into EV Market
Latest News
/
March 13, 2023
/
“Major Incident” Hits Vocus Data Centre
Latest News
/
March 13, 2023
/
Qantas Launches Marketplace With 20,000 Products
Latest News
/
March 13, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nine & Stan Uses Own Media To Take Another Crack At Foxtel
Latest News
/
March 13, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
There is nothing like owning your own media outlets when it comes to slagging off your competitors. This time it’s...
Read More