As Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones start to arrive on shelves and into houses, Google is already urging users to upgrade their software straight out of the box.

While Google are telling users this update is “to get all the features”, it wouldn’t be surprising if such a quick update was to remove some of the expected zero-day vulnerabilities.

“Many of the key apps have new features and improvements for Pixel 6,” Google explains.

The version of Android 12 you’ll want is SD1A.210817.036.

Google notes that “due to deployment timelines and staged rollouts”, some updates may not be available until October 28.