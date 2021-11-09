Samsung Galaxy S22 And S21 FE Set To Be Launch Buddies
The hotly anticipated new Samsung smartphones Galaxy S22 series and S21 Fan Edition (FE) are expected to launch in early 2022, within a month of each other, with the S21 arriving with a January event, and the S22 popping streamers in February.
After a delay brought about by the global chip shortage, the expected date for the S21 FE launch is January 4, which has given Samsung time to concentrate on their successful Flip 3 and Fold 3 foldables.
The new Fan Edition S22 should go on sale on January 11. There will possibly then be plenty of bells and whistles out for the S22 announcement on February 8 for the S22 series announcement, before the leaked on-sale date of February 18.