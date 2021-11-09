HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Galaxy S22 And S21 FE Set To Be Launch Buddies

By | 9 Nov 2021

The hotly anticipated new Samsung smartphones Galaxy S22 series and S21 Fan Edition (FE) are expected to launch in early 2022, within a month of each other, with the S21 arriving with a January event, and the S22 popping streamers in February.

After a delay brought about by the global chip shortage, the expected date for the S21 FE launch is January 4, which has given Samsung time to concentrate on their successful Flip 3 and Fold 3 foldables.

The new Fan Edition S22 should go on sale on January 11. There will possibly then be plenty of bells and whistles out for the S22 announcement on February 8 for the S22 series announcement, before the leaked on-sale date of February 18.

