Home > Latest News > Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite Delayed To 2021?

Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite Delayed To 2021?

By | 30 Jun 2020
, ,

A notably more affordable version of Samsung’s ultra premium foldable phone the ‘Galaxy Fold’ has reportedly been delayed until next year according to latest analyst rumblings.

According to Korean news outlet, Bridge Economy News (via Sammmobile), analysts from Yoo Jin Securities expect the Galaxy Fold Lite to cost ~US$900, and be delayed into next year.

The decision to delay is said to prevent detracting from the new Galaxy Note 20, which is tipped to be unveiled in August.

The Galaxy Fold made headlines for being Samsung’s first foldable screen phone, however, its launch was marred by early reports of tech difficulties from reviewers.

The company has since redeveloped the high-end device, with its US$1980 price tag a tough pill to swallow for some consumers.

The new Galaxy Fold Lite seeks to put the foldable phone tech in the hands of more consumers, given its rumoured US$900 price point.

Early tech leaks claimed the Galaxy Fold Lite would be unveiled at Samsung’s August 5 event, alongside what is expected to be the new Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Note 20 series.

The news comes as many tech manufacturers consider holding back or suspending new product unveilings until 2021, following the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Commentators question what reductions to the Galaxy Fold may be apparent in the Galaxy Fold Lite to warrant such a price decrease.

The smartphone is not expected to support 5G connectivity.

CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
