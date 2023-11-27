Samsung is tipped to launch its Galaxy A-series soon, with new leaks predicting that the Galaxy A15 5G will be released early next year, while the Galaxy S24 series claimed to be released mid-January.

A recent report shared that the Samsung Galaxy A15 with a 4G smartphone variation has been seen on the Singapore IMDA certification with a model number of SM-A155F/DSN that supports NFC, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

There have also been reports that the Galaxy A15 5G was on Geekbench benchmark, implying it might run on a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset.

The new A15 is tipped to have a 6.5-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and offering up to 128GB of internal storage, which can increase up to 1TB.

With a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging, users can expect to have decent battery life all day and beyond, but also great camera specs like a 50MP primary camera complemented with 10x digital zoom capability and even a 13MP camera for selfie mode.

For the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the leaks suggest it will come in silver and look pretty similar to the outgoing Galaxy S23 Ultra. The only visible difference is a flat screen and back.

Additionally, the S24 Ultra is keeping the camera design of its predecessor, with all four cameras housed inside a separate metal ring and potentially titanium frame instead of the Armor Aluminum casing from the S23 series.

On January 17th, Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy S24 series with pre-orders available right after the event, with first shipments will likely appear seven days after the launch event.