Samsung could release its own tile-like tracker named the Galaxy Smart Tag much sooner than Apple’s highly anticipated AirTags.

Despite hosting three blockbuster product events in 2020, Apple is yet to formally introduce its tracking device the AirTags.

The tile tracking devices were tipped to be released this year following months of rumours.

According to SamMobile, the Indonesian Telecom Certification has cleared a product with the name Galaxy Smart Tag, (model number EI-T5300) prompting speculation the Korean tech giant is gearing up to release its own Bluetooth tracker.

There is no particular date or timeline for the Galaxy Smart Tag, but industry analysts think Samsung might be catching up to Apple in the race to release a tracking tile.

It comes after Samsung announced its new SmartThings find feature, which is an app that helps users track and find Galaxy products.

Samsung also released the $99 SmartThings tracker back in 2018, an LTE-based device that required its own SIM card.