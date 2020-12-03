HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Hacker Jailed For Three Years For Nintendo Switch Leak & Child Porn Charges

Hacker Jailed For Three Years For Nintendo Switch Leak & Child Porn Charges

By | 3 Dec 2020
,

A hacker who leaked details of the then-unreleased Nintendo Switch in 2017 and was later caught with child porn has been jailed for three years.

Ryan Hernandez, 21, gained access to confidential information about Nintendo’s hand-held gaming console by tricking an employee of the Japanese-owned video game company.

Hernandez was contacted by the FBI in 2017, however the criminal hacker continued to find ways into Nintendo servers to steal confidential information about “various popular video games, gaming consoles and developer tools” between June 2018 and June 2019.

When officers investigated Hernandez’s computer they discovered a folder on his computer labelled “Bad Stuff”, which contained over a thousand images and videos of child porn.

Hernandez will spend three years behind bars following a plea agreement which was originally proposed in January 2020. He also pled guilty to possession of the graphic child porn and is now a registered sex offender.

The hacker will also be required to pay Nintendo $259,323 for the stolen information.

Nintendo has been victim to a number of hacks over the years, including the notorious “Gigaleak” of source code and development assets which included early prototypes of Pokemon Diamond.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, ,
You may also like
Nintendo Take Advantage Of No PlayStation & Xbox Consoles As Switch Sales Soar
Nintendo Profits Up 50% As Retailers Struggle To Get Switch Gaming Consoles
Nintendo Ends 3DS Production
Nintendo Boost Switch Production To Historic High
Nintendo Launches Mario 35th Birthday Blitz
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Criminals Funnelling Money From Businesses In Sophisticated Email Scam
Cybersecurity Latest News
/
December 3, 2020
/
EXCLUSIVE: Aqipa Take On OZ Speaker Brand Alongside Devialet
Latest News
/
December 3, 2020
/
Apple TV Arrives On Sony Smart TVs In Oz
Latest News Sony
/
December 3, 2020
/
EXCLUSIVE: Indi Imports Hires Gary Tye To Head Up Sales
Latest News
/
December 3, 2020
/
Notebooks Fuel Surging PC Market In Age Of COVID
Industry Latest News
/
December 3, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Criminals Funnelling Money From Businesses In Sophisticated Email Scam
Cybersecurity Latest News
/
December 3, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Criminals are exploiting auto-forwarding rules to help successfully funnel money using Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks, the FBI warns. The...
Read More