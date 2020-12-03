A hacker who leaked details of the then-unreleased Nintendo Switch in 2017 and was later caught with child porn has been jailed for three years.

Ryan Hernandez, 21, gained access to confidential information about Nintendo’s hand-held gaming console by tricking an employee of the Japanese-owned video game company.

Hernandez was contacted by the FBI in 2017, however the criminal hacker continued to find ways into Nintendo servers to steal confidential information about “various popular video games, gaming consoles and developer tools” between June 2018 and June 2019.

When officers investigated Hernandez’s computer they discovered a folder on his computer labelled “Bad Stuff”, which contained over a thousand images and videos of child porn.

Hernandez will spend three years behind bars following a plea agreement which was originally proposed in January 2020. He also pled guilty to possession of the graphic child porn and is now a registered sex offender.

The hacker will also be required to pay Nintendo $259,323 for the stolen information.

Nintendo has been victim to a number of hacks over the years, including the notorious “Gigaleak” of source code and development assets which included early prototypes of Pokemon Diamond.