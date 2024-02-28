HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Confirms Galaxy Ring Battery Life and H2 Launch Date

Samsung Confirms Galaxy Ring Battery Life and H2 Launch Date

By | 28 Feb 2024

Samsung officially announced its Galaxy Ring on day one at MWC 2024, and further information has since been shared, including an estimate on its battery life and launch date.

Samsung MX’s Head of Digital Health, Hon Pak, confirmed with South Korean FNNews that the battery life of the Galaxy Ring will vary between five and nine days.

The Galaxy Ring will be available in US sizes 5-13 and it was also confirmed that the the larger sizes will be fitted with larger battery cells.

In other words, smaller rings could offer up to 5-days on a single charge, while charging the larger models will offer 9 days of battery life.

Samsung also confirmed to The Elec that the Galaxy Ring will see its release in the second half of this year which, as previously rumoured, is expected to coincide with the Galaxy Unpacked event in July.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Transparent Lenovo Laptop Leaked
Samsung Exec Shares Galaxy Ring Launch Plan
Samsung Galaxy Ring Won’t Be Revealed In Q1 2024
Samsung Tipped To Introduce New Oura Ring Competitor
Samsung Hints At New Forthcoming Galaxy Ring
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

iOS 17 Supported iPhones To Be Compatible With iOS 18
Latest News
/
February 28, 2024
/
WBD Ends Paramount Global Talks: Report
Latest News
/
February 28, 2024
/
Emotiva Revamps Airmotiv X Loudspeaker Range
Latest News
/
February 28, 2024
/
HP Unveils Updated Envy x360 With Latest Intel And AMD CPUs
Latest News
/
February 28, 2024
/
Sonos Delays $749 Headphone Launch, Blames Tech Issues, Channel Skeptical
Latest News
/
February 28, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

iOS 17 Supported iPhones To Be Compatible With iOS 18
Latest News
/
February 28, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
According to sources, all iPhone models that currently support iOS 17 will have the ability to upgrade to iOS 18....
Read More