Samsung Electronics has just announced the official launch of Galaxy SmartTag+, an AR-enriched, heightened version of its original SmartTag location-tracking device.

The new SmartTag+ is equipped with both Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology so that it can pinpoint a location with greater accuracy.

It also uses augmented reality (AR) technology to visually guide you towards wherever your tagged item is by using your smartphone’s camera.



The tag, available in a range of fresh colourways, can be attached to everyday valuable items, like a bag or keys, so they can be precisely and easily located through the SmartThings Find service on a Galaxy device.

The all-new Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ will be available globally from 16 April.