Samsung Bets Bigger On Galaxy Z Fold 2 Sales

Samsung Bets Bigger On Galaxy Z Fold 2 Sales

By | 4 Sep 2020
Samsung is reportedly set to produce 800,000 units of its latest foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, in 2020, indicating hopes to sell more than the preceding device in launch year.

The newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 2 supports 5G and boasts next-gen camera parts, a larger display, plus more robust screen protection.

It comes after the launch of the first Galaxy Fold was marred with controversy, and eventually re-designed before re-release following display issues from early reviewers.

According to SamMobile, Korean sources claim Samsung is making 700,000 – 800,000 Galaxy Z Fold 2 units this year, with manufacturing processes outside its home country indicative of proposed yield (e.g. Vietnam, Brazil).

Reported by GizmoChina, analysts suggest Samsung may sell as many as three million foldable smartphones in 2020, inclusive of its less costly Galaxy Z Flip.

The figure is forecast to balloon to as many as 8 million units in 2021, prompt by sustained rumours Samsung is developing an affordable foldable phone behind-the-scenes.

The news comes as the global foldable phone market continues to heat up, with offerings such as Motorola’s revamped Razr, Microsoft’s Surface Duo and Huawei’s Mate X.

[Microsoft Surface Duo]

