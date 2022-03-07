HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 7 Mar 2022

Samsung is widely tipped to launch its entry-level Galaxy A-series at some point this month, in an effort to undercut Apple’s budget iPhone SE.

The company is expected to announce four models: A73, A53, A33 and A23, which will offer “cutting-edge innovations, services and features at an accessible price,” according to Samsung.

The Galaxy A73 will most likely feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G, a 6.7-inch screen and a Super AMOLED display.

Samsung didn’t use last week’s MWC in Barcelona to make the announcement, perhaps not wanting to bundle it with all the other product announcements. Last year, the company used its own Unpacked event in March to reveal the A72 and A52 models.

Tracking company Omdia says the A12 smartphone, released in December 2020, shipped a total of 51.8 million units globally last year, making it the most-shipped smartphone in the world.



