Samsung 2023 IFA Gig Drags In The Crowd

By | 1 Sep 2023

Samsung’s IFA keynote was an expansion on what the South Korean Company presented at CES 2023 with the focus around ‘Smart Thing’s but there were some interesting announcements especially around food and projection and of course there is always a big TV announcement at Samsung events.

There was a new food app as previously announced along with the release of a second-generation Freestyle projector which if you hook up two of them you can deliver a 160-inch panoramic display, or when turned vertical a 120-inch vertical display.

Or you can stick with a single projector and 100 inches.

For gamers you can now take advantage of the Samsung Xbox Game Pass without requiring an Xbox with the game being played out on a Samsung display.

Besides Microsoft, Samsung Gaming Hub also offers games from NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Antstream Arcade, and Blacknut, with over 3,000 options.

Also announced was Samsung Food, a new all-in-one app for recipe searching, saving, and sharing, meal planning, cooking and grocery shopping.

Using cameras in an oven Samsung can now deliver nutritional information on what one is cooking. Samsung Food is now available in over 100 countries and eight different languages.

Also coming is a 4K Q80C and 98” Neo QLED 8K TV which is set to be a special-order TV, which according to Samsungs Consumer Vice President could take two days to set up by a professional team who also calibrate both the display and the sound for optimum performance.

For the kids in the family Samsung has announced a Special Edition Disney Themed Frame TV.

Designed to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary it features iconic art and classic images to display for a magical home environment.

In the kitchen there will a new range of Bespoke AI Washer & Dryer Combo that frees up space in the home and gives users the option for a hassle-free load transfer.

Intuitive controls and smart functions allow for added flexibility while delivering energy efficiency information to a Smart Things app.

Samsung Food is now available in over 100 countries and eight different languages.

The service helps users control their cooking appliances while giving step-by-step guided cooking and allowing users to share their Favorite recipes on social media.

“The food we enjoy and the way we prepare it are central to our daily lives, and we all love to cook and eat together,” said Chanwoo Park, Executive Vice President and Head of the Service Biz Group of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics.

And if that is not enough by the end of the year, Samsung plans to offer Samsung Health integration with Samsung Food so that users will be able to receive suggestions for diet management.

Coming in 2024, will be Samsung’s Vision AI technology which will enable Samsung Food to recognize food items and meals photographed through the camera and provide details about them.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
