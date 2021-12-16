The incoming chairwoman of the ACCC has decades-long links to the Murdoch family, a close connection that former PM Kevin Rudd says “will cause many Australians legitimate concern” as conflicts of interest reveal themselves.

“Cass-Gottlieb is a long-serving Murdoch family associate and a former personal lawyer to Lachlan Murdoch and director of the trustee administering the powerful Murdoch Family Trust,” Rudd said.

“The ACCC chair’s responsibilities include policing monopolisation and approving mergers and acquisitions, including in the media industry.

“Her close association with the Murdochs will cause many Australians legitimate concern, given the Murdoch family’s concentration of Australian media power is unmatched in the democratic world.”

Competition litigator Gina Cass-Gottlieb said she will step away from all private appointments, including her involvement in the Murdoch trust, which “has the power to vote and dispose of Fox shares” according to the FCC.

“Subject to the Governor General’s approval, I formally commence in the role on 21 March, 2022 and will cease private practice and relinquish any positions that may impact on my ability to perform the role prior to commencing,” Cass-Gottlieb said.

Outgoing Chair Rod Sims says involvement in the companies that the ACCC isn’t a conflict of interest, but rather a contributing factor to any appointed Chair.

Likewise, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg welcomed her experience with the Murdochs.

“Ms Cass‑Gottlieb is one of Australia’s pre-eminent competition lawyers, having been a senior partner in competition and regulation at Gilbert + Tobin for over 25 years,” he said in a statement.

“During her distinguished career in legal practice, she has advised on some of the largest and most complex competition matters in Australia and New Zealand.

“Her nomination has been warmly received across the board including by the current and former chairs of the ACCC. There is no better candidate for the role.”