Chromebook Demand Dropped 50% In One Month

By | 30 Sep 2021

As the world returns to normal, the overall demand for notebooks has decreased, with Chromebooks in particular falling way off.

Market research firm TrendForce reports that although annual Chromebook shipment for the year is expected to reach 36 million units, “increased vaccinations in Europe, North America, and Japan in 2H21 have led to a slowdown of Chromebook demand, which mostly arose in response to the needs of distance education.”

This slowdown was inevitable, the report notes, given “the relatively high penetration rate of Chromebooks” during the first half of 2021. Chromebook shipments fell by more than 50 per cent within a single month in the second half of 2021.

HP and Samsung are expected to suffer the most from this fall off, according to TrendForce, who estimate these companies’ notebook shipment is expected to decline by 10-20 per cent in 2H21, compared to the first half of the year.

