Rotel Electronics has made some crucial acoustic and performance tweaks to three of its integrated amplifiers.

This world-renowned brand has been manufacturing high-quality products for sound reproduction since 1961, to much acclaim and numerous industry awards.

The newly released upgrades, which are for amps in the 14 and 15 Series product lines, include circuit design innovations and component level changes in key circuit locations, leveraging the design elements from the company’s Michi Series.

The models to receive the sonic spruce-up are the A14MKII, RA-1572MKII and RA-1592MKII.

The A14 is the flagship integrated amplifier model in Rotel’s 14 Series. Building upon the successful and award winning A14, the new A14MKII upgrades include a new Texas Instruments Digital to Analog Converter (DAC) supporting 32-bit/384kHz audio complimented by 25 component changes in the DAC output filters.



Power supply component changes were also implemented leveraging design strategies from Rotel’s Tribute models. Additional changes in the signal path circuits provide a richer and fuller audio performance with even more lifelike reproduction of the music.

The A14MKII supports all popular source inputs including aptX TM and AAC Bluetooth for wireless streaming, PC-USB up to 32-bit/384kHz, MQA decoding and rendering, analog, digital and a Moving Magnet Phono Stage.

The RA-1572MKII has been engineered from Rotel’s award winning RA-1572 integrated amplifier with critical circuits and component upgrades including a Texas Instruments 32-bit/384kHz DAC supporting PC-USB 32-bit/384kHz PCM and MQA rendering and decoding. Over 33 component changes in acoustic capacitors, filter capacitors and the power supply render audio with a wider, deeper soundstage and improved accuracy and positioning.

The Moving Magnet Phono Stage, XLR Balanced, Coax, Optical, RCA, front iPod USB and aptX TM and AAC Wireless Streaming Bluetooth input connections ensure support of all popular sources.



As the flagship integrated amplifier in Rotel’s 15 Series, the RA-1592MKII delivers 200 Watts of Class AB output power into 8 ohms and now delivers an even higher level of audio performance with upgrades to all critical circuits. The Texas Instruments 32-bit/384kHz DAC circuits feature 12 new coupling capacitors with improved frequency response and even higher component tolerances.

Upgraded capacitors are also used in critical signal paths totaling over 28 changed components with additional changes in the power supply circuits. Dynamic, controlled bass energy, exceptional detail, and reproduction of every nuance of sound with exacting positioning ensure the innovations in the RA-1592MKII are deserving of the MKII designation.

The RA-1592MKII is replete with source inputs including aptX TM and AAC high quality wireless Bluetooth streaming, MQA decoding and rendering via PC-USB, PCM PC-USB audio up to 32-bit/384kHz, Moving Magnet Phono Stage, Analog, Digital, XLR Balanced and front panel USB for iOS devices.



All models feature Ethernet and RS232 connections for control system integration, IR remote, front panel status display, intelligent power control, Audio-Direct Tone Bypass mode and dual A-B 5-way speaker binding posts.

All three amps are ‘Roon Tested’ products, ensuring the best experience for use with Roon software.

Each of these MKII models are available in Silver and Black.