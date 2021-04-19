HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > FitBit > Fitbit Lux Will Sport An OLED Screen (And Cost A Lot More)

Fitbit Lux Will Sport An OLED Screen (And Cost A Lot More)

By | 19 Apr 2021
, ,

WinFuture have published leaked pictures of Fitbit’s new ‘Lux’ tracker, which suggests the product will come with an OLED screen, stainless steel casing, and a streamlined design that will attract a higher price tag.

According to the publication, we can expect the new device quite soon, and it will come in three different colours, with replaceable straps, inbuilt GPS, and a slew of advanced features.

We wait for official news with bated breath.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Aussie Company Spacetalk Partners With ACH Group For Senior Smart Watches
Apple Working On Rugged Watch For Extreme Sports
Tile Will Now Find Your Fitbit Inspire 2
Pandemic-Driven Boom For Wearables, Top 5 Companies
Fitbit Ace 3 Gets Kids In On The Action
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aussie Company Spacetalk Partners With ACH Group For Senior Smart Watches
Accessories Industry Latest News
/
April 19, 2021
/
Rotel Does A Refresh On Its MKII Integrated Amps
Integrated Amps Latest News Sound
/
April 19, 2021
/
Bookmark This Page To Watch Apple’s Spring Loaded Event Live
Apple Industry Latest News
/
April 19, 2021
/
Nintendo Sues Switch Hacker For Copyright Infringement
Latest News Nintendo
/
April 19, 2021
/
Dell Shares Hit All-Time High Following VMware Spin Off
Brands Dell Industry
/
April 19, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aussie Company Spacetalk Partners With ACH Group For Senior Smart Watches
Accessories Industry Latest News
/
April 19, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Australian smart watch company Spacetalk have partnered with aged-care not-for-profit ACH Group to sell its new and improved seniors smart...
Read More