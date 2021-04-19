WinFuture have published leaked pictures of Fitbit’s new ‘Lux’ tracker, which suggests the product will come with an OLED screen, stainless steel casing, and a streamlined design that will attract a higher price tag.

According to the publication, we can expect the new device quite soon, and it will come in three different colours, with replaceable straps, inbuilt GPS, and a slew of advanced features.

We wait for official news with bated breath.