Australian smart watch company Spacetalk have partnered with aged-care not-for-profit ACH Group to sell its new and improved seniors smart watch, which features new fall detection technology. LIFE also features a GPS locator, medication reminders, step counter, and is water proof. It also operates as a 4G phone. The Australian reports the smart watch will most likely qualify for government funding support through the Home Care Packages and Commonwealth Home Support programs, and the National Disability Insurance Scheme. The watch will otherwise retail for $399, with a connected Spacetalk App costing $7.99 a month.

“ACH Group recognised that LIFE could fill a gap in the market,” ACH Chief Executive Frank Weits said.

“Together with its newly incorporated suggested improvements, we believe this high quality, stylish smartphone watch will offer peace of mind to older people.

“Spacetalk LIFE is a fantastic example of two industry leaders collaborating to bring new, leading-edge and world-class aged care technology to market.”

Spacetalk Founder Mark Fortunatow adds: “Our commercial arrangement with ACH Group to sell the device and the accompanying Spacetalk App opens an exciting new B2B2C distribution channel for LIFE and broadens its market reach.”

“Spacetalk LIFE makes an important contribution for older people to live life to the fullest, with practical communication features encouraging independence and ensuring safety,” Mr Fortunatow said.

The devices will be available through JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman from June 1.