Home > Latest News > Roku Trims 6% Of Workplace

Roku Trims 6% Of Workplace

By | 31 Mar 2023

Roku is firing about 200 employees, about 6 per cent of its workforce, as the streaming company becomes the latest victim of the global tech crash.

Roku is a key streaming partner for Telstra in Australia.

Roku said it will also restructure, to “prioritise projects the company believes will have a higher return on investment,” it said in a regulatory filing overnight.

The severance payments will see the company hit with a one-time cost of between A$45 million – $52 million, and the majority of job cuts will be done by the end of the calendar year.

Shares of Roku fell 1.1 per cent after the filing.



