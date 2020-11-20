Liquid Ears have a range of affordable headphones that have good sound and study design for a fraction of the price of ANC headsets on the market.

I reviewed a pair of $35 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, one of the cheapest headphones we’ve had on the review desk at ChannelNews.

The adage of you get what you pay for rings true – but for the seriously low RRP, you get a product that does the job without a hitch.

Design

I reviewed the Liquid Ears Wireless Headphones in blue and my first thoughts were the size of the earcups. They are a little larger than I expected and the buttons are bulky, but once on they were very comfortable.

The earpad cushions aren’t the softest but after continuous use there wasn’t any discomfort.

The headphones can be folded and pivoted for easy storage too. I’d suggest getting a earphone bag to protect it from scratches and spills, especially if you are transporting them in backpacks.

I found the headphone band, which was made from some sort of silicone material, which also made for a comfortable fit.

Liquid Ears clearly designed this with everyday use in mind.

The headphones also have several key physical buttons such as on/off, volume and play/pause. The volume and play/pause buttons sit behind the earcup on the right side, which was a little awkward to get used to if you aren’t using smartphone controls to change songs.

Sound

For $35, you’re not going to get world-class audio. However despite the cheap price, the 40mm drivers delivered good quality sound when on medium volume.

When dialling it up to full volume there is some distortion and fuzziness, but not unbearably so.

The frequency response for these is 20Hz to 20kHz, which is the same response as a lot of high-end over-ear headphones.

It’s also got a built-in mic for connecting calls, which worked pretty well for me. This is a nice addition considering the price but also stock standard when it comes to Bluetooth connectivity.

You can also answer calls directly from the headphone controls.

There is no Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) but there is a bit of passive noise cancellation given the size and shape of the earcups.

Battery and Features

The headphones come with a 200mAh battery and it has 20 hours of play time.

After using it at full volume, the battery tends to die a little faster.

It takes around two hours to fully charge them, which isn’t great but expected for the price.

The box comes with a 1 x USB to micro USB charging cable and one 3.5mm audio cable for those phones which still have a headphone jack.

Verdict

If you’re only spending $35, you won’t be disappointed with the shape or performance of these headphones. Liquid Ears have nailed it with this product: cheap, easy to use and good sound.

They are a great pair of headphones to keep by your work station or in your bag for those short commutes.

You can buy this product here at Big W.

7/10

PROS

Comfortable

Cheap

Okay sound

CONS

No ANC

Slow charging

Plastic body