Leaks Suggest Samsung Is Developing Cheap Galaxy Z Flip

By | 20 Nov 2020
An affordable version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip could be in development, with rumours circulating the Korean phone maker is set to release a ‘Z Flip Lite’.

The original Galaxy Z Flip launched in Australia for $1999 and display analyst and leaker Ross Young reports a cheaper version named the Z Flip Lite with UTG may be in production.

UTG is ultra-thin-glass, which is a display that feels like glass but can bend easily thus supporting the flip mechanism. The standard Galaxy Z Flip also uses UTG.

Foldable phones are typically in the premium price bracket, but if Samsung develops a lite version it could open up the market to low and mid-tier smartphone users.

There is no indication what the exact price point or date of launch may be for the rumoured Z Flip Lite.

It was previously believed Samsung was developig a Z Fold Lite, an affordable version of its $2999 Z Fold bendable phone, but it appears this product may have been scrapped.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
