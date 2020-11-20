An affordable version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip could be in development, with rumours circulating the Korean phone maker is set to release a ‘Z Flip Lite’.

The original Galaxy Z Flip launched in Australia for $1999 and display analyst and leaker Ross Young reports a cheaper version named the Z Flip Lite with UTG may be in production.

UTG is ultra-thin-glass, which is a display that feels like glass but can bend easily thus supporting the flip mechanism. The standard Galaxy Z Flip also uses UTG.

Foldable phones are typically in the premium price bracket, but if Samsung develops a lite version it could open up the market to low and mid-tier smartphone users.

There is no indication what the exact price point or date of launch may be for the rumoured Z Flip Lite.

It was previously believed Samsung was developig a Z Fold Lite, an affordable version of its $2999 Z Fold bendable phone, but it appears this product may have been scrapped.