Foxtel Enters ‘Next Stage Of Transformation’ With Senior Appointments

Foxtel has announced today that two of its senior executives, Les Wigan and Lesley Portwain, will move into newly created roles reporting to CEO Patrick Delaney.

Les Wigan will become Executive Director of Operations & Technology for Foxtel Group while Lesley Portwain will move into the role of Chief Customer Service Officer for Foxtel.

‘I’m pleased to be in a position to promote two talented executives from within the Foxtel Group to newly created roles with responsibility across the Foxtel broadcast and streaming business,’ Foxtel CEO, Patrick Delaney said.

‘We now have an opportunity to bring forward our plans to reset Foxtel’s operating model. This will involve bringing best-in-class digital technology, including that created for the Kayo Sports streaming platform, across the entire Group with the aim of delivering a material improvement in efficiency and customer experience.’

Wigan is currently Chief Operating Officer at Kayo Sports, having led the establishment of the ‘world leading sports streaming product.’ In his new role, Wigan will be responsible all technology platforms, services and operations across the group’s broadcast, streaming, enterprise and studios. His role will also include unifying the underlying technology and platforms across the group.

Currently serving as Director of Customer Service, Portwain has played a key role in improving Foxtel’s customer satisfaction. In her new role, she will be responsible for all customer journeys from post-sale to point of retention for the Foxtel product.

In addition to these new roles, Alice Mascia, Chief Product and Strategy Officer will take on responsibility for Foxtel’s Transformation office. This follows the decision for current Chief Operations Officer, Euan Smith, to become CEO of leading Malaysian TV, Astro.

‘Since joining us two years ago, Euan has led a transformation in technology, operations and customer service at Foxtel playing a vital role in our turnaround and helping lay the foundations for our future,’ Delaney said.

‘I understand his desire to take a CEO role and given he commutes once a month to London to be with his family, to be a little closer to home. I want to thank him for his outstanding support and all of us at Foxtel congratulate him on his appointment and wish him well in the role.’