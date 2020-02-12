HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Appointment & Jobs > Foxtel Enters ‘Next Stage Of Transformation’ With Senior Appointments

Foxtel Enters ‘Next Stage Of Transformation’ With Senior Appointments

By | 12 Feb 2020
, , , ,

Foxtel has announced today that two of its senior executives, Les Wigan and Lesley Portwain, will move into newly created roles reporting to CEO Patrick Delaney.

Les Wigan will become Executive Director of Operations & Technology for Foxtel Group while Lesley Portwain will move into the role of Chief Customer Service Officer for Foxtel.

‘I’m pleased to be in a position to promote two talented executives from within the Foxtel Group to newly created roles with responsibility across the Foxtel broadcast and streaming business,’ Foxtel CEO, Patrick Delaney said.

Patrick Delaney. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

‘We now have an opportunity to bring forward our plans to reset Foxtel’s operating model.  This will involve bringing best-in-class digital technology, including that created for the Kayo Sports streaming platform, across the entire Group with the aim of delivering a material improvement in efficiency and customer experience.’

Wigan is currently Chief Operating Officer at Kayo Sports, having led the establishment of the ‘world leading sports streaming product.’ In his new role, Wigan will be responsible all technology platforms, services and operations across the group’s broadcast, streaming, enterprise and studios. His role will also include unifying the underlying technology and platforms across the group.

Currently serving as Director of Customer Service, Portwain has played a key role in improving Foxtel’s customer satisfaction. In her new role, she will be responsible for all customer journeys from post-sale to point of retention for the Foxtel product.

In addition to these new roles, Alice Mascia, Chief Product and Strategy Officer will take on responsibility for Foxtel’s Transformation office. This follows the decision for current Chief Operations Officer, Euan Smith, to become CEO of leading Malaysian TV, Astro.

‘Since joining us two years ago, Euan has led a transformation in technology, operations and customer service at Foxtel playing a vital role in our turnaround and helping lay the foundations for our future,’ Delaney said.

‘I understand his desire to take a CEO role and given he commutes once a month to London to be with his family, to be a little closer to home. I want to thank him for his outstanding support and all of us at Foxtel congratulate him on his appointment and wish him well in the role.’

About Post Author
Journalist reporting on news, business, finance and technology. Twitter: @camillatheak
, , , ,
You may also like
Rugby Walks Away From Foxtel, Optus Sports Reportedly Sole Bidder
Protests Grow As Musk’s SpaceX Heads For Oz Skies, Foxtel Object
HBO Register Local Trademark As Stan Makes Desperate Play For Content
Foxtel Pass, Eurosport Now On Fetch TV
Holiday Period Boosts Employment
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Oz Enjoying Faster Average Download Speeds, FTTN Still Underperforming
ACCC Broadband Broadband Services
/
February 12, 2020
/
Coronavirus Screening Robot Spotted At Times Square
Coronavirus Display Hardware
/
February 12, 2020
/
BREAKING NEWS: Another GM Quits LG
Appointment & Jobs Industry Latest News
/
February 12, 2020
/
Apple AirPods Dominates Global Market For Wireless Earbuds
Brands Hardware Industry
/
February 12, 2020
/
REVIEW: Belkin BOOST UP CHARGE Wireless Charging Pad 5W
Latest News
/
February 12, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Oz Enjoying Faster Average Download Speeds, FTTN Still Underperforming
ACCC Broadband Broadband Services
/
February 12, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
A recent ACCC report shows that Australians are benefitting from faster average download speeds, with retail service providers (RSPs) now...
Read More